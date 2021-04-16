X-rays to on Biggio's right hand came back negative Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.careports.
Biggio exited Thursday's game in the seventh inning after taking a line drive off of his hand. It appears he dodged anything significant, though he may have aggravated a similar injury he was dealing with towards the end of spring training. Biggio will have an immediately opportunity to return to the lineup, as the Blue Jays will take on the Royals for game two of their series on Friday.
