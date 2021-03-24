Biggio (finger) underwent X-rays on Wednesday that revealed no fracture, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Biggio was scratched from Wednesday's spring lineup due to right pinky finger discomfort, but it doesn't appear as though he'll be forced to miss additional time. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Biggio is currently considered day-to-day. It's unlikely that the injury will limit the 25-year-old's availability for Opening Day.

