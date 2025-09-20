Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt: On IL with back inflammation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Bassitt on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Friday, with lower-back inflammation.
Bassitt's injury will prevent him from making another start in the regular season, so he'll finish 2025 with a 3.96 ERA and 1.33 WHIP to go with a 166:52 K:BB through 170.1 innings. However, he'll be eligible to return from the IL for the start of the ALDS if he can come back following a minimum-length stay. Until then, the Blue Jays will recall Mason Fluharty from Triple-A Buffalo to provide additional depth out of the bullpen.
