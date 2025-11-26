Cease signed a seven-year, $210 million contract with the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cease will join the reigning American League champions and further bolster a rotation that already features Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber and top prospect Trey Yesavage. The 29-year-old Cease was fairly underwhelming this past season, finishing with a 4.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 168 innings. However, he's made at least 32 starts and struck out more than 210 batters every year since 2021, which helps to keep his fantasy appeal relatively high entering 2026.