Cease (3-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walk while striking out nine across five innings.

It was an up-and-down performance out of Cease in Tuesday's start. He recorded six of his nine punchouts through the first three innings (and struck out the side in the third). However, Cease issued three of his four walks over the next two frames and gave up all five runs on homers by Ryan McMahon and Ben Rice in the fourth and fifth frames, respectively. Cease had given up just one home run through his first nine starts of the season, and Tuesday was the first time he yielded two homers in a start since Aug. 21 as a member of the Padres. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against the Pirates.