Blue Jays' Gio Urshela: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Blue Jays outrighted Urshela to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Urshela attracted no interest from the other 29 teams after the Blue Jays exposed him to waivers and will now remain in the organization. No longer in possession of a spot on the 40-man roster, Urshela faces an uphill battle to resurface in the big leagues this season.
