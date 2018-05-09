Blue Jays' Gio Urshela: Traded to Toronto
Urshela was dealt to the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Urshela will move on after being a member of Cleveland's organization since 2009. He was recently designated for assignment after being activated from the 10-day DL (hamstring) last week. During 67 games with the big-league team in 2017, Urshela hit .224 with a .550 OPS and 15 RBI. He will provide organizational depth at the third base spot moving forward.
