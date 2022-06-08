Ryu (forearm/elbow) is expected to miss significant time, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Ryu's forearm strain and elbow inflammation were already expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, and he's slated to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California on Thursday to receive a second opinion. Although the Blue Jays were initially optimistic that the southpaw wasn't dealing with a significant issue, it now appears as though his injuries are more serious than anticipated. A better timetable for the 35-year-old's return is unlikely to be revealed until he receives additional medical insight, but Ross Stripling should maintain a rotation spot while Ryu is sidelined.

