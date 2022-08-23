Bradley will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Bradley will pick up his third consecutive start after going 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and three RBI over the final two contests of the Blue Jays' weekend series against the Yankees. The 32-year-old showed in a larger sample of plate appearances with Boston that he's not a useful fantasy contributor at this stage of his career, but the real-life defensive value he brings in center field may be enough to keep him in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while the banged-up George Springer remains limited to serving as Toronto's designated hitter. The righty-hitting Whit Merrifield could make sense as a platoon partner for Bradley.