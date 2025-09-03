Hoffman gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 30th save of the season in a 12-9 win over the Reds.

The erratic closer allowed a one-out single to Sal Stewart but otherwise had little trouble dispatching the bottom half of Cincy's batting order. Hoffman has blown three of eight save chances since the beginning of August while stumbling to a 5.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 13 innings, but with most of the Blue Jays' overextended bullpen looking shaky right now, his ninth-inning role doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.