Hoffman recorded two outs, both by strikeout, to earn a save against the Rays on Tuesday. He gave up a walk and a hit but was not charged with a run.

Hoffman entered a 6-4 game with a runner on third and one out in the ninth inning. The inherited runner scored on an RBI single by Brandon Lowe before Hoffman walked Junior Caminero and eventually struck out the final two batters he faced. It was Hoffman's 31st save in 38 chances and his first conversion since Sep. 2. He's given up one run over his last 7.2 innings and now owns a 4.64 ERA with an 83:23 K:BB through 64 frames.