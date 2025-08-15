Hoffman earned the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Cubs, allowing a hit while striking out three in the ninth inning.

Hoffman worked around Nico Hoerner's one-out single, striking out the final two batters he faced, to earn his 27th save this season. After issuing five walks in just two-thirds of an inning in his last save chance, Hoffman has responded with back-to-back scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit over 1.2 innings in that span. His ERA sits at 4.32 through 50 innings this season with a 1.10 WHIP and 69:16 K:BB.