Hoffman (9-6) worked a perfect 10th inning Tuesday to pick up the win in a 4-3 victory over the Astros. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The Blue Jays closer was aided by an impressive defensive play by Vladimir Guerrero that erased the phantom runner, Jose Altuve, at third base for the first out, but Hoffman fired eight of 10 pitches for strikes in an efficient performance before Toronto won it in the bottom of the 10th. Hoffman's had a roller coaster of a season that includes serving up a stunning 14 homers in just 61.1 innings, but he may be finding his peak form at the right time for the Jays -- he's delivered five straight scoreless appearances, allowing three hits and a walk in five innings with three strikeouts.