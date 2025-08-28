Hoffman earned the save in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Twins, allowing a hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Twins made things dicey in the ninth inning after Luke Keaschall doubled with two outs. However, Hoffman coaxed a groundout off the bat of Brooks Lee to preserve the one-run victory, picking up his 29th save this year. It was a much-needed bounce-back effort from the right-hander -- Hoffman had blown his previous two save opportunities and gave up four runs on a pair of homers in his last appearance Tuesday. Overall, the 32-year-old Hoffman sports a 4.69 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB across 55.2 innings this season.