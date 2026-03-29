Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Secures first save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoffman earned the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.
Hoffman was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and threw nine of 10 pitches for strikes to slam the door. It was a nice rebound after the 33-year-old blew his first save chance Friday, and he's racked up six punchouts through two appearances this season.
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