Hoffman secured the save after striking out three batters in a perfect ninth inning during Monday's 4-3 victory in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners.

Hoffman entered the matchup with just three outs standing in the way of a trip to the World Series, and he didn't mess around. He needed only 14 pitches to slam the door, striking out Leo Rivas, Dominic Canzone and Julio Rodriguez to help Toronto advance. Hoffman made four appearances during the ALCS, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 10 over five innings of work.