Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: Back in big leagues
Jun 10, 2022
Beasley was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday.
Beasley was optioned Monday but will return four days later with Andrew Vasquez (ankle) hitting the injured list. In his two relief appearances previously this season, Beasley allowed three earned runs in three innings of work.
