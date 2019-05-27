Davis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

He took Hunter Wood deep in the seventh inning for his first career homer, and his first extra-base hit in 12 games this year since his promotion. Davis' .128/.128/.205 slash line remains extremely poor, and the clock could be ticking on his current stint in the majors.

