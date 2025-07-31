Berrios came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Orioles, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

A throwing error by Ernie Clement extended the first inning for the O's and helped lead to three runs, and Berrios wound up leaving the mound after 73 pitches (49 strikes) when Jordan Westburg took him deep for a two-run shot in the fifth. It's the third time in his last six starts that Berrios has failed to last five innings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.83 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over 29.1 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Colorado.