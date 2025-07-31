Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Another short outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Orioles, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.
A throwing error by Ernie Clement extended the first inning for the O's and helped lead to three runs, and Berrios wound up leaving the mound after 73 pitches (49 strikes) when Jordan Westburg took him deep for a two-run shot in the fifth. It's the third time in his last six starts that Berrios has failed to last five innings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 5.83 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over 29.1 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Colorado.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Pockets win in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Notches sixth win•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Chased early in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Picks up sixth win•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Falters late in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Fans eight in seven shutout innings•