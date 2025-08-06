Berrios (8-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out five.

Berrios was far from dominant but provided enough length to come away with the win. The right-hander has now allowed multiple runs in five straight outings, posting a 5.55 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 24.1 innings in that stretch. Despite the recent dip in form, his season line remains solid with a 3.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 131.1 innings in 23 starts.