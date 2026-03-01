Berrios gave up zero hits or runs over four innings Saturday in the Blue Jays' split-squad game against the Yankees. He struck out two and walked two.

The 31-year-old right-hander is looking to bounce back from a tough 2025 season, and Berrios was impressive Saturday against a New York lineup that features Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and other Opening Day starters. Berrios picked up velocity as the outing progressed, and his fastest pitch of the day registered at 94.5 mph on a four-seamer to top prospect Spencer Jones in the third inning -- a very good sign after he averaged just 93.0 mph with the pitch last season, the lowest mark of his career. With Shane Bieber (forearm) set to miss Opening Day and begin the year on the IL, there's a spot in the rotation for Berrios, but he'll need to show last year's injuries and struggles are behind him to claim it.