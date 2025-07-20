Berrios (6-4) earned the win Sunday over the Giants, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Berrios was solid early, holding San Francisco to one run through his first four innings, though he'd allow another three runs in his final 1.2 frames, capped by a Matt Chapman two-run homer with two outs in the sixth. Despite the rocky finish, Berrios would eventually come away with the win, his fourth in his last six outings. The right-hander sports a 3.87 ERA through 21 starts (121 innings) this season with a 1.26 WHIP and 102:42 K:BB. Berrios is currently lined up to face the Tigers on the road in his next time out.