Berrios (6-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Astros. He struck out two.

Berrios continues his hot streak, as he has now allowed just four runs across his last four starts. The former Twin also has 70 strikeouts through 13 appearances this year, which puts him on pace for his highest total since 2019. The right-hander is tentatively slated to face the Orioles on the road in his next start.