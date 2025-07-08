Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Picks up sixth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berrios (5-3) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.
Berrios was effective Monday, limiting baserunners and working efficiently despite not recording many strikeouts, needing just 76 pitches to get through his outing. The right-hander has been boom-or-bust lately, allowing six earned runs in two of his past eight starts but one or fewer in the other six, resulting in a 2.61 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 48.1 innings during that span. On the season, the 31-year-old holds a 3.53 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 112.1 innings in 19 starts.
