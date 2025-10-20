default-cbs-image
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Berrios (elbow) has resumed throwing but will not be on the World Series roster, should his team advance, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios' last appearance came on Sept. 24 and his last start was on Sept. 16, as he's been shelved for nearly a month with right elbow inflammation. While it's good news that he's been cleared to resume a throwing program, the window for him to pitch in games again in 2025 has closed. Barring a setback, Berrios should have a normal offseason.

