Berrios came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-9 win over the Reds, surrendering six runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander hadn't taken the mound since Aug. 23, but the extended rest didn't seem to help Berrios, who needed 66 pitches (35 strikes) to record just six outs. The blow to his ERA was cushioned by an Isiah Kiner-Falefa throwing error in the second inning, but it's still the seventh time in 11 starts since the beginning of July that Berrios has been tagged for at least four runs, a stretch in which he carries a 5.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 2.4 HR/9 and 42:14 K:BB over 52.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next outing at home early next week against the Astros.