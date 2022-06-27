Berrios (5-4) took the loss to the Brewers on Sunday, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking two across 2.2 innings.

It was another rough outing for Berrios as he allowed eight runs in 2.2 innings just one game after allowing six runs in four innings. Berrios threw 42 of 66 pitches for strikes in Sunday's contest. The righty has allowed three or more earned runs in nine of 15 appearances this season and possesses a 5.86 ERA.