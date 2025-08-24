Berrios came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander blanked Miami for six frames before running out of gas in the seventh, exiting the mound after generating 33 called or swinging strikes in 81 pitches (56 total strikes). Berrios was in line for his 10th win of the season, but a blown save by Jeff Hoffman forced him to settle for his 14th quality start. Berrios has given up three earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 31.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.