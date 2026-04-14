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Berrios (elbow) will report to Single-A Dunedin on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander is scheduled to throw about 50 pitches across three innings, and he may not require a lengthy rehab assignment before being cleared to come off the injured list. Berrios didn't seem to have a guaranteed rotation spot during spring training given Toronto's offseason additions, but he should get that opportunity based on the injuries the Blue Jays have dealt with early this season.

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