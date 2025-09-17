Berrios did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings.

All the damage against Berrios came in the third inning when Brandon Lowe ripped a three-run homer. It was Berrios' first start this season in which he did not record a strikeout, and he generated only two whiffs on 78 pitches. He hasn't earned a win since Aug. 12 and has just one quality start over his last eight appearances. During that span, Berrios has produced a 4.86 ERA, raising his season mark to 4.06 alongside a 135:54 K:BB through 164 frames. He's projected for a home matchup with the Red Sox next week.