Berrios (7-5) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Berrios flirted with a no-hitter last time out, but he couldn't replicate that form and struggled mightily versus Miami. It was just the third time all season that the right-hander had given up at least eight hits and five runs in a game and the first time since May 1. Despite the poor outing, Berrios still sports an above-average 3.64 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while posting a modest 79:26 K:BB through 15 starts (89 innings). He'll look to shake off Monday's outing next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a home matchup versus the Athletics.