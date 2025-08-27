Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Berrios won't make his next start until Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios will have gone more than a week between starts, as he most recently took the hill in Miami this past Saturday, when he struck out eight batters and allowed two earned runs over 6.1 innings. The veteran right-hander doesn't seem to be dealing with an injury coming out of the start, but he'll be pushed to the back of the pitching schedule as the Blue Jays realign their rotation ahead of important series this weekend against the NL-leading Brewers and next weekend against the Yankees, who sit four games behind Toronto in the AL East. The Blue Jays are now tentatively slated to have their top three starters -- Shane Bieber, Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer -- make one start in both of those series.