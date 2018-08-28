Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Homer streak ends

Morales went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Monday in the Blue Jays' 7-0 loss to the Orioles.

With the hitless performance, Morales' streak of seven consecutive contests with a home run came to an end, leaving him one game shy of matching the MLB record. The red-hot stretch at the plate -- Morales homered eight times, scored nine runs and drove in 13 during the streak -- has helped salvage what was otherwise shaping up as a middling campaign for the slugger. Prior to the outburst, Morales was slashing .245/.331/.410 with only 13 home runs in 101 games and appeared in danger of losing his role as the Blue Jays' primary designated hitter.