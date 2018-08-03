Pillar (collarbone) is close to being activated from the 10-day disabled list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar hit the disabled list July 15 with a collarbone issue, and he's closing in on a return to the starting nine. Manager John Gibbons stated Pillar could be activated sometime over the weekend in Seattle if all goes well. Expect Randal Grichuk to continue to draw starts in center field until then.