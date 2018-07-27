Pillar (collarbone) started a hitting progression Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Pillar had already begun throwing and running earlier this week, so now he's back to participating in all baseball activities after being put on the DL in mid-July. In his place, Randal Grichuk has been receiving a majority of the starts in center field, and will likely continue to do so until Pillar is back in action.

