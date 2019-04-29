Smith is slashing .188/.217/.313 through 19 games for Double-A New Hampshire with two home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases.

The Jays' No. 6 fantasy prospect broke out in a big way last year, but Smith has been ice cold lately, going 1-for-21 in his last five games. There's really nothing in his overall line to like -- his 3:24 BB:K is particularly rough -- and the 22-year-old isn't even young for the level. The sample is small and plenty of players have struggled in their first crack at Double-A before bouncing back, so it's far too early to give up on the shortstop. That said, if his struggles continue into the summer, his prospect status will start to tumble.