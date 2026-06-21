Blue Jays' Louis Varland: Collects 15th save

Varland struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief to record his 15th save of the season in an 8-6 win over the Cubs. He didn't allow a hit or a walk.

With the Blue Jays ahead 8-5 in the eighth inning, Mason Fluharty loaded the bases with nobody out, forcing manager John Schneider to turn to his closer much earlier than he wanted. Varland did allow an inherited runner to score on a fielder's choice, but he escaped the jam with no further damage before working around his own throwing error in the ninth. Varland hadn't pitched since Wednesday, but his 28 pitches in this one represented his biggest workload since May 22, so Toronto will likely try to steer away from him in Sunday's contest. On the season, the right-hander sports a 0.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 57:11 K:BB through 42 innings, and he has yet to blow a save chance.