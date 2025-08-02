Varland struck out one in a perfect seventh inning during Friday's loss to the Royals.

He fired 12 of 14 pitches for strikes in his Toronto debut. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Twins, Varland entered the game with his new team down 5-1, but he should quickly slot into a high-leverage role for the Jays, joining Yariel Rodriguez, Seranthony Dominguez and Yimi Garcia (elbow) as right-handed setup options in front of closer Jeff Hoffman.