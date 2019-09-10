Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Could return in one week
Maile (oblique) is making solid progress in his rehab and could return within a week or so, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Maile has been on the 10-day injured list since July 27 with a left oblique strain, though he could be back in action for the final few weeks of the regular season if all goes well. He's struggled to a .153 average with two homers and nine RBI over 42 games this season with Toronto.
