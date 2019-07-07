Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Losing work to Jansen
Maile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Maile had fallen into a timeshare behind the plate with Danny Jansen for much of June, but the former looks like the clear No. 2 backstop these days. With Jansen slashing .375/.390/.950 over his last 11 games dating back to June 23, the Blue Jays look set to ride his hot bat for as long as it lasts. Maile will thus find himself on the bench for the seventh time in eight games to close out the first half.
