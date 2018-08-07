Maile is in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, his sixth start in the last nine games.

Maile has begun to edge out Russell Martin for playing time. In a lost season in Toronto, it makes sense that the 27-year-old Maile would be given at-bats over his 35-year-old teammate. Even an increased role doesn't make Maile a particularly enticing fantasy option, however, as he's hit just .232 with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate and only three homers in 54 games.