Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Playing time increasing
Maile is in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, his sixth start in the last nine games.
Maile has begun to edge out Russell Martin for playing time. In a lost season in Toronto, it makes sense that the 27-year-old Maile would be given at-bats over his 35-year-old teammate. Even an increased role doesn't make Maile a particularly enticing fantasy option, however, as he's hit just .232 with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate and only three homers in 54 games.
