Maile will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's the third starting assignment in four games for Maile, who has earned the extra work by slashing a blistering .319/.407/.404 in limited action this season. Maile has struck out in 29.6 percent of his plate appearances and owns a .484 BABIP, so it's difficult to envision him sustaining much offensive success for the long haul. Once Maile's bat predictably cools off, his starting opportunities should fall by the wayside, allowing Russell Martin to take on a larger portion of the playing time behind the plate.