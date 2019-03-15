Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Poor spring for No. 2 catcher
Maile went 0-for-2 in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, dropping his spring batting average to .095 (2-for-21).
Offense isn't exactly Maile's calling card -- last year's .699 OPS in 68 games for the Jays was a career high -- so despite his spring struggles, his role as the backup to Danny Jansen doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy, especially with Reese McGuire also failing to make a good impression at the plate in camp.
