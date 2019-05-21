Maile went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Jays only managed three hits off David Price and the Boston bullpen, and Maile's second-inning homer accounted for all of Toronto's offense on the afternoon. The backup catcher is slashing just .148/.193/.278 through 20 games with two home runs and four RBI, and with Danny Jansen's bat starting to come around, Maile's opportunities for playing time could shrink even further.

