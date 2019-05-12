Maile is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Maile had started three of the last four games behind the plate, but Danny Jansen will check back in at catcher in the series finale. Though Jansen currently tops the depth chart, his leash as the primary option behind the plate has undoubtedly loosened after turning in a lowly .471 OPS through his first 97 plate appearances this season. With a .443 mark of his own, however, Maile hasn't made a compelling case yet to displace Jansen for the top job.