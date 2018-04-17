Maile is 6-for-15 with four RBI and a stolen base in four games this season.

Maile has seen few at-bats, but he's made the most of his playing time, batting .400 in his first four games. He currently sits behind Russell Martin on the depth chart, which seems unlikely to change barring an injury. At this point, the 27-year-old backstop possesses little fantasy value, as he'll likely only see the field when Martin needs a day off.