Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Starting Friday
Maile will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday against the Tigers.
After Danny Jansen earned the Opening Day start, Maile will get his first regular-season action Friday with the left-handed Matthew Boyd slated to start for the Tigers. The 28-year-old is coming off a tough spring training that saw him go 2-for-21 at the plate, but he's an effective catcher who frames pitches well which should help him earn a handful of at-bats when Jansen hits the pine.
