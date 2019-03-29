Maile will start at catcher and bat ninth Friday against the Tigers.

After Danny Jansen earned the Opening Day start, Maile will get his first regular-season action Friday with the left-handed Matthew Boyd slated to start for the Tigers. The 28-year-old is coming off a tough spring training that saw him go 2-for-21 at the plate, but he's an effective catcher who frames pitches well which should help him earn a handful of at-bats when Jansen hits the pine.

