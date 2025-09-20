Blue Jays' Mason Fluharty: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays recalled Fluharty from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Fluharty hasn't been very effective in the majors this year to the tune of a 4.94 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 47.1 frames. He'll rejoin the big club nonetheless to provide Toronto with extra bullpen depth, replacing the injured Chris Bassitt (back) on the active roster.
