The Blue Jays optioned Fluharty to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Fluharty was used in relief in both of the previous two days, so the Blue Jays will send him back to Buffalo in favor of a fresh arm in righty Paxton Schultz, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of Sunday's series finale in Miami. Over 51 appearances with the big club this season, the left-handed Fluharty has netted a 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB in 47.1 innings while collecting four wins, four holds and one save.