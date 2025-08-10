Fluharty struck out one without allowing a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Fluharty was stuck into one of the most fearsome situations after an unusually ineffective performance by Jeff Hoffman, who walked five batters Sunday. Fluharty inherited bases loaded with one out, and he got Shohei Ohtani to strike out before inducing a grounder from Mookie Betts that was enough to end the game. Fluharty is now at a 5.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 43.2 innings while collecting a save and four holds. He's mostly served in a low-leverage role this year -- he was only called upon for this save chance because he was one of two relievers left in the bullpen after the Blue Jays had to empty the tank due to Eric Lauer's poor start.